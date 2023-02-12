Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $513,600.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 19th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52.
Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
HALO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.