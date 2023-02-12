Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $179.20

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.20 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 177 ($2.13). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.13), with a volume of 6,878 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 179.74. The company has a market capitalization of £212.40 million and a PE ratio of 1,106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

