Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Short Interest Up 112.6% in January

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,100 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the January 15th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HARP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 280,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,461. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 198.21% and a negative net margin of 220.41%. The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HARP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

