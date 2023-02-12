Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a moderate risk rating for the company.

HVT stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $565.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 470.6% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

