Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a moderate risk rating for the company.
Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 1.3 %
HVT stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $565.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.
