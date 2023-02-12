HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HAVN Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HAVLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. 17,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,383. HAVN Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.
About HAVN Life Sciences
