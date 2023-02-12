HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ INDP opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.