HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ INDP opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.47.
Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.