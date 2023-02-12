HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $296.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $296.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.10.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $256.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.85. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 934.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $6,375,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

