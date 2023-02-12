Head-To-Head Review: Investview (INVU) vs. Its Peers

Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Investview to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Investview and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investview 0 0 0 0 N/A Investview Competitors 738 3836 5964 101 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Investview’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Investview has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Investview N/A N/A -0.02 Investview Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,205.53

This table compares Investview and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Investview’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Investview. Investview is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Investview and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investview N/A N/A N/A Investview Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Investview shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Investview shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Investview competitors beat Investview on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Investview

InvestView, Inc. is a financial technology (FinTech) services company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research, and technology. Its services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market. The company was founded by Ryan Smith, Chad Miller, Annette Raynor, and Mario Romano on January 30, 1946 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.

