Head to Head Survey: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) & Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UMB Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A

UMB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $95.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.14%. Given UMB Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

87.4% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UMB Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.69 billion 2.59 $431.68 million $8.87 10.24 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $206.52 billion 0.88 $53.99 billion $2.97 3.44

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than UMB Financial. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. UMB Financial pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 25.56% 16.33% 1.12% Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 25.88% 10.84% 0.95%

Summary

UMB Financial beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services. The Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, and asset management services provided to institutional clients. The Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and the firm’s bank branches, ATM network, and internet banking. The company was founded was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, and various corporate intermediary services. The Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, and personal wealth management and intermediary services. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions businesses, as well as in the holding of derivative positions. It also offers e-banking services, investment banking, financial leasing, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

