Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 4,201 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total transaction of $775,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,981,185.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,395 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $256.62. 1,024,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,966. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.74 and a 200 day moving average of $224.85.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

