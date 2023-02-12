Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 20,051 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,051 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 176.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 35,313 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $13,489,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 112,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.06. 15,565,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,129,962. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.07. The company has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

