Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $593.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,587. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

