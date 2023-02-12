Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,785. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.15.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

