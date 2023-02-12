Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

