Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,958 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. 8,030,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,869,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.