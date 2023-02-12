Hedeker Wealth LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 2,873.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000.

Get ProShares Short MSCI EAFE alerts:

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Price Performance

EFZ traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 34,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,213. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Company Profile

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.