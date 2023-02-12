Hedeker Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,239,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,833,000 after purchasing an additional 526,630 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $42,970,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $40,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,587. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.29. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The company has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,954,939 shares of company stock worth $164,694,596. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

