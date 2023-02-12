Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 14,810 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

LAMR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.64. 267,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,034. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

