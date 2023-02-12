Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,571,000 after acquiring an additional 572,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. 1,505,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,459. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

