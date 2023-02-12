Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 854 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of VRIG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 149,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,783. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

