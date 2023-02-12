Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $86.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average is $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

