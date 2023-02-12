Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.80 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.80 or 0.00021851 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $175.50 million and $485,084.52 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00046948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031354 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00220312 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.66572955 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $436,905.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.