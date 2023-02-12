Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$20.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$13.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48. The firm has a market cap of C$447.08 million and a P/E ratio of 19.70. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$11.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.17.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$132.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

