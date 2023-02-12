Hidigital btc (HDBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $36,275.18

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Hidigital btc token can now be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hidigital btc has a total market capitalization of $7.33 billion and $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hidigital btc Profile

Hidigital btc launched on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

