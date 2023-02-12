Hidigital btc Price Down 0.2% This Week (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Hidigital btc has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Hidigital btc has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and approximately $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hidigital btc token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hidigital btc Token Profile

Hidigital btc’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

