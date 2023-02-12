Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $259.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $270.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari Company Profile

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.