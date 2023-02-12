Highland Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3,142.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 256,124 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,734,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,367,000 after buying an additional 2,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 976,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 19,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 138,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 72,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.53) to GBX 735 ($8.84) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

