Highland Capital Management LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

