Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Universal Insurance worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Universal Insurance by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 10.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,107,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Price Performance

UVE opened at $12.30 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $375.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -20.65%.

In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.