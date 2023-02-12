Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $263.12 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.00.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

