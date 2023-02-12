Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

