Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 74,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $56.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19.

