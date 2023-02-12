Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,996,000 after purchasing an additional 196,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 469,232 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,620,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,042 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $17.33.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

