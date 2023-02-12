Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $10.69 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,600 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.0% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAM opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

