Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $23.29 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 2.1% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $23,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.9 %

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

NYSE:CNQ opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

