Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,016 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,230 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 1.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $18,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CM stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

