Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,580 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.