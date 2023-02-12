Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $7.83 Million in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,000. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises 0.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,196,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,188,000 after purchasing an additional 158,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,765,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,546,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,679,000 after purchasing an additional 298,516 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBA opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $72.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

