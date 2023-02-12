Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $666,215.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.