Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $4.67 Million Investment in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 690,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Mersana Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 2,141,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 146,967 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,606,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,990,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 145,736 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 209,595 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRSN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

MRSN stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $648.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

