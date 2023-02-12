Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 344,529 Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 344,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Cytek Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth $175,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 477,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,587 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 143.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 905,079 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $235,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $293,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,986,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,086,971.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $235,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,438 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,273.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

