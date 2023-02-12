Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 173,900 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $946,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $5,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,902,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,958,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $946,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 865,917 shares of company stock worth $13,605,801. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPRX opened at $15.47 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading

