Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,629,000 after purchasing an additional 568,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,204,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2,799.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 139,961 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,296,000 after acquiring an additional 125,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

AMR stock opened at $158.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.05 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

