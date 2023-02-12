Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 169.63% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day moving average is $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.29.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,234,000 after buying an additional 462,131 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,499,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

