Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 12-17% sequentially to ~$217.7-230.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.25 million. Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.10 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.
Shares of HIMX stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 467.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)
