Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 12-17% sequentially to ~$217.7-230.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.25 million. Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 467.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.