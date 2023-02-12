Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.70 million-$230.81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.17 million. Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.07-0.10 EPS.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $7.68 on Friday. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

