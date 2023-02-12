Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hino Motors Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HINOY remained flat at $42.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hino Motors has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74.

About Hino Motors

(Get Rating)

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.