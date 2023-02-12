Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Hino Motors Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HINOY remained flat at $42.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hino Motors has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74.
About Hino Motors
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hino Motors (HINOY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.