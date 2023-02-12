HMN Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
HMN Financial Stock Performance
Shares of HMNF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. HMN Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.15.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter.
About HMN Financial
HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company which operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firm’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction and commercial business loans.
