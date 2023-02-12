HMN Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

HMN Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HMNF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. HMN Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.15.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HMN Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMNF. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company which operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firm’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction and commercial business loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.