Honeywell International Inc. (HON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 on March 10th

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $10.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $200.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.93 and a 200 day moving average of $196.84. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 958,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,372,000 after purchasing an additional 56,061 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 488,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

