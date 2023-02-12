Hooked Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $134.16 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00012224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $134.16 million and approximately $119.03 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.00433076 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,291.94 or 0.28687763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.53894958 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $119,885,669.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.